Varex Imaging (VREX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Varex Imaging to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Varex Imaging has set its Q2 guidance at $0.10-$0.30 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.100-0.300 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.97 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Varex Imaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.63. 33,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

