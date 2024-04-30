Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.70

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.70 and last traded at $95.43, with a volume of 2271183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.80.

A number of research firms have commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $185,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,590,000 after buying an additional 3,417,710 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,032.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,258,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

