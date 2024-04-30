W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Cut by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 4.6% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

WPC traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.30. 317,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,095. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 104.85%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

