Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.39

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 25341027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

