WealthTrust Axiom LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.1% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 44,662,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,211,258. The company has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

