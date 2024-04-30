WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,284,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,241,000 after buying an additional 444,435 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,774,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,974,000 after buying an additional 134,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,183,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 805,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after buying an additional 139,952 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQNR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE EQNR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,958. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.