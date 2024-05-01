10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $53.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. 10x Genomics traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 802349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXG

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $49,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,367,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $86,424.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $49,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,367,020.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $592,806 over the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Trading Down 8.5 %

The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.