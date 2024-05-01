10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $53.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. 10x Genomics traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 802349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXG
Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
10x Genomics Trading Down 8.5 %
The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40.
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About 10x Genomics
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 10x Genomics
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.