1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Down 6.9% in April

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BCOW traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. 186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,722. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.39. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $8.30.
Institutional Trading of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,777.4% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,478 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.
