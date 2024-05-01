21,122 Shares in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.21% of TCW Transform 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOTE. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 23,917 shares during the period.

Get TCW Transform 500 ETF alerts:

TCW Transform 500 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VOTE opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19. The company has a market cap of $578.30 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.01.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Dividend Announcement

TCW Transform 500 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Transform 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Transform 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.