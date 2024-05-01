2,439 Shares in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 35.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after buying an additional 472,595 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,305,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.14. 172,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,399. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,015.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,252 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.