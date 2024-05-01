2,623 Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.73. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

