2,995 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 447,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,339,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,747,000 after purchasing an additional 32,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,038 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.38. The company had a trading volume of 383,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,507. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

