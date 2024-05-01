3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. 3M updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-7.300 EPS.

MMM stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.31. 5,472,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845,292. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $99.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.60.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

