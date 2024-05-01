67,778 Shares in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Acquired by Andina Capital Management LLC

Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Andina Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDV. Owen LaRue LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,622,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 821,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period.

Shares of EDV traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.57. 134,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,634. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $90.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7685 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

