89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at $124,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in 89bio by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in 89bio by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 89bio by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $916,000.

ETNB stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $810.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. 89bio has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

