908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 72.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. 908 Devices updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

908 Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. 908 Devices has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael S. Turner sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $36,571.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $63,643.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 908 Devices news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 5,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $39,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,711 shares in the company, valued at $627,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Turner sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $36,571.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,643.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,001 shares of company stock worth $139,955. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

Featured Stories

