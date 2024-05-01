9,145 Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Acquired by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,196,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,305,000 after acquiring an additional 419,900 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 734,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,177,000 after purchasing an additional 232,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,233,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,862,000 after acquiring an additional 214,666 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,027,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,641,000 after purchasing an additional 195,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 748,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,676,000 after purchasing an additional 143,991 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.06. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $54.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $201,922.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $224,340.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $201,922.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,983 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

Read Our Latest Report on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.