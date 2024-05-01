9,359 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,359 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,411,000 after acquiring an additional 254,040 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Masco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after buying an additional 30,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Insider Activity

In other Masco news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average is $67.20. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

