97,256 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Acquired by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,525,000 after purchasing an additional 258,688 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,002,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 201,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,202,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,349,000 after purchasing an additional 202,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. 272,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,418. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.