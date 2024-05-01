A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. A10 Networks’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A10 Networks Stock Up 20.4 %

Shares of ATEN stock traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 785,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.10. A10 Networks has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $15.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $804,241.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,451.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,878.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $804,241.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,451.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,166. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

