ABCMETA (META) Trading Down 11.5% This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $315,870.64 and approximately $110.31 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011722 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001380 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,833.44 or 1.00110483 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012784 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003949 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000346 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $5.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

