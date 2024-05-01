Accelleron Industries AG (ACLLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.56 on June 13th

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.5627 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This is an increase from Accelleron Industries’s previous dividend of $0.47.
Accelleron Industries Price Performance
Shares of Accelleron Industries stock opened at C$39.00 on Wednesday. Accelleron Industries has a 52-week low of C$23.04 and a 52-week high of C$39.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.68.
About Accelleron Industries
