Accelleron Industries AG (ACLLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.56 on June 13th

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.5627 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This is an increase from Accelleron Industries’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Shares of Accelleron Industries stock opened at C$39.00 on Wednesday. Accelleron Industries has a 52-week low of C$23.04 and a 52-week high of C$39.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.68.

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

