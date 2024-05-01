ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Up 6.4% in April

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.4 days.

ADENTRA Price Performance

OTCMKTS HDIUF remained flat at $31.72 during trading on Wednesday. ADENTRA has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $31.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

ADENTRA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1034 per share. This is an increase from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

ADENTRA Company Profile

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.