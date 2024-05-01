Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $393.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 0.6 %

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $62.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

