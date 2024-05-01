Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $393.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 0.6 %
Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $62.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATGE
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adtalem Global Education
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- IBM Sings the Blues on Mixed Pockets of Strength
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.