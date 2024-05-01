Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Adtran Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ADVOF stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.88 and a beta of 0.82. Adtran Networks has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11.

About Adtran Networks

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

