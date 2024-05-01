Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $158.38 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.68.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

