Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $230.00. The stock had previously closed at $158.38, but opened at $148.11. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $148.20, with a volume of 17,871,333 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.97.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 160.7% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $2,629,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $20,191,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.59. The firm has a market cap of $232.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

