Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 9% on Analyst Downgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares were down 9% on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $230.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as low as $144.08 and last traded at $144.11. Approximately 36,661,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 71,790,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.38.
AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.97.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $218,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,594.1% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,724,000 after buying an additional 50,449 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.90 billion, a PE ratio of 277.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
