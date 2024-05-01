AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Down 3.4%

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.48. 3,604,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 8,410,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

