Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in April

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $182.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.84. Aena S.M.E. has a 52-week low of $137.35 and a 52-week high of $200.09.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

About Aena S.M.E.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.