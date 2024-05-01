Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 14th

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend by an average of 19.0% annually over the last three years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

