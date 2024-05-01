Airbnb (ABNB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Airbnb has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. On average, analysts expect Airbnb to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $158.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.10. The firm has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 396,274 shares of company stock worth $63,616,059 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.19.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

