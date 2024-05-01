Airgain (AIRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Airgain to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Airgain has set its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.060–0.060 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, analysts expect Airgain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Airgain in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Airgain news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at $494,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

