Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Down 10.8% in April

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Akso Health Group Stock Performance

Akso Health Group stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. Akso Health Group has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

