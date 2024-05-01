Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Down 10.8% in April

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Akso Health Group Stock Performance
Akso Health Group stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. Akso Health Group has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.90.
About Akso Health Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Akso Health Group
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Akso Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akso Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.