Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.150–1.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius lowered Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alaska Air Group

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.