Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. Albany International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-4.050 EPS.

Albany International Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. Albany International has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $99.41.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.41 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.68%. Albany International’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.50.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

