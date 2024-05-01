Albion Development VCT (LON:AADV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.22

Albion Development VCT (LON:AADV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Albion Development VCT Stock Down 1.7 %

LON:AADV opened at GBX 87 ($1.09) on Wednesday. Albion Development VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 82 ($1.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 91 ($1.14). The company has a market cap of £117.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4,350.00 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brendan W. Larkin bought 53,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £49,780.11 ($62,529.97). 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Albion Development VCT

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specialized investments in early stage and growth stage investments. The fund provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. The fund invests in technology-orientated companies, service and asset-backed businesses software and computer services, fintech and medical technology sectors.

