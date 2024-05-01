Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Up 15.1% in April

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $234.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Transactions at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $320,178.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,556,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 309,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,267,274.23. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,097,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,210,239.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $320,178.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,556,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 355,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,245 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 240.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 380,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 269,061 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 319.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 205,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 156,353 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.7% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,128,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 127,512 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

