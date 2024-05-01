Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note issued on Friday, April 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Alexander & Baldwin’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 489.7% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 60,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 50,220 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $1,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 145.90%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

