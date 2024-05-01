Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 0.6%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.13 and last traded at $76.02. Approximately 4,924,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 17,811,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $191.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,367,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after buying an additional 3,464,723 shares during the period. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,726,000. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after buying an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

