Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Allegiant Travel has set its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.500-1.500 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 64,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.24. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $965.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.75.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

