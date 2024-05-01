Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Update

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,800 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 746,400 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 263,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,187,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at about $5,364,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at about $1,404,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $54.29 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $997.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.37.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

