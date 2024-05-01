Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Releases Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28, Yahoo Finance reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $651.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 61.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alliance Resource Partners

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.