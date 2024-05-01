AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
AWF opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $10.71.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
