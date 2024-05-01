Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Short Interest Update

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 836,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $143.95 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $218.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.46.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,203,000 after buying an additional 77,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,656,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,608 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 630.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 306,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,303,000 after purchasing an additional 142,357 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

