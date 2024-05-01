Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 342 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $158.40. The stock has a market cap of $705.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.54 and its 200-day moving average is $115.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

