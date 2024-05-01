Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $27.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

