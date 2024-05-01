Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,802 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

