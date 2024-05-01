Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 116 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 170,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 70.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $138.78 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

