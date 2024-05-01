Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 286 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $322.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $241.41 and a 12-month high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

